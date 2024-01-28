‘Absolutely Psychotic’: Dakota Johnson Reflects On Working With Blue Screen For CGI Effects

Dakota Johnson shared her adventurous journey while shooting for “Madame Web” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Portraying the character Cassandra Webb, Johnson navigated the experience of acting against the backdrop of a blue screen, surrounded by simulated chaos and explosions — a first in her career. Johnson humorously recounted the challenge of reacting to non-existent explosions.

“I’ve never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there’s fake explosions going off, and someone’s going, ‘Explosion!’ and you act like there’s an explosion,” Johnson told Entertainment Weekly. “That to me was absolutely psychotic. I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an OK job!'”

Despite the surreal nature of this method, Johnson’s faith in director SJ Clarkson’s vision was unwavering. “I trusted [Clarkson]. She works so hard, and she has not taken her eyes off this movie since we started,” the actress further added. (RELATED: Dakota Johnson Goes Braless In Shimmering Low-Cut Silver Top And Pants Combo On Red Carpet)

Johnson has also developed appreciation for the high-octane action sequences, including explosions and vehicular mayhem. She fondly recalls a particularly exhilarating day on set when a stunt involving a taxi crashing into a diner was executed. Regrettably, she didn’t get the chance to perform the stunt herself. “I didn’t get to actually drive it into the diner, which is really a bummer. I really wanted to, but I guess they don’t want to put their lead actor in actual danger, unless you’re Tom Cruise,” she added.

“Madame Web” is set to be theatrically released Feb. 14.