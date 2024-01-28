Snoop Dogg Changes Course On Trump, Says He Has ‘Nothing But Love And Respect’

Famous rapper Snoop Dogg changed his opinion of former President Donald Trump Sunday.

Snoop Dogg revealed that he has “nothing but love and respect” for Trump in an interview for The Times.

“Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me,” Snoop Dogg told the outlet.

Snoop Dogg said that his newfound reverence for the former president stemmed from the time Trump “pardoned Michael Harris,” the co-founder of the rapper’s first record label Death Row. Harris was incarcerated over drug offenses, according to the outlet.

“So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump,” Snoop Dogg said.

Snoop Dogg spoke positively about Trump’s work on prison reform after he granted clemency to Harris, stating that the former president and his administration “did some great work on the way out.” (RELATED: Snoop Dog Dares People To try To ‘Cancel’ Him, Say It Only Works If ‘You Believe It’)

Snoop Dogg previously trashed Trump, integrating his abandoned frustration into his songs and music videos. The rapper depicted himself aiming a gun at a clown dressed as Trump in his “Lavender” music video released in 2017. After he pulled the trigger, a red flag with the word “BANG” emerged from the firearm, according to the outlet.

The rapper released the song “Make America Crip Again” last year, referencing Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan. The Crips are a primarily African American gang founded in Los Angeles in 1969, the outlet reported.