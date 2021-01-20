Snoop Dogg Praises Trump For His Work On Prison Reform Following Michael Harris’ Clemency

Rapper Snoop Dogg praised former President Donald Trump’s work on prison reform after he granted clemency to his friend Michael Harris.

Snoop Dogg made the comments about Trump and his team during a Zoom meeting with advocates Alice Johnson and Weldon Angelos, according to an article published Tuesday by the New York Post. Johnson and Angelos shared a recording of the call with the outlet.

Trump commutes sentence of Snoop Dogg pal, Death Row co-founder Michael ‘Harry O’ Harris https://t.co/Ji4W8NSVo1 pic.twitter.com/bU0bGl04Gz — New York Post (@nypost) January 19, 2021

‘That’s great work for the president and his team on the way out,” Snoop Dogg said, according to the outlet.

“They did some great work while they was in there and they did some great work on their way out,” he reportedly continued. “Let them know that I love what they did.” (RELATED: Trump Pardons Lil Wayne, Commutes Kodak Black’s Sentence)

“It is amazing what the work of God can actually bring to life to make people understand that there is a God,” Snoop Dogg also said, the outlet reported.

Harris, also known as Harry O, had spent three decades in prison for attempted murder and cocaine trafficking, according to the New York Post. He was set to be released from prison in 2028, the outlet reported.

Angelos gave credit to Ivanka Trump for Harris’ release.

“The credit on this one goes to Ivanka Trump because Ivanka Trump was not going to take no for an answer,” Angelos said, the outlet reported.