Snoop Dogg Dares People To Try To ‘Cancel’ Him, Says It Only Works If ‘You Believe It’

Snoop Dogg shared his thoughts about cancel culture and dared people to try to “cancel” him, comparing himself to people like Dave Chappelle and Da Baby who have endured.

“I wish a motherfucka would try to cancel me,” the 50-year-old rapper shared during his appearance on “Behind The Vest with Druski’s” clubhouse. The comments were noted by Cinemablend in piece published Sunday. It starts at the 20:55 minute mark here. (RELATED: ‘No One Can Be Woke Enough’: Dave Chappelle And Joe Rogan Rip ‘Woke Ideology,’ Defend Elon Musk)

WATCH:

“It’s [Cancel culture] only believable if you believe it when they trying to cancel you,” he added. “Cause You see Da Baby, you see Dave Chappelle, you see certain motherfuckas, like, ‘If you don’t get out of here with that shit.'” (RELATED: ‘Gender Is A Fact’: They’re Not Going To Be Happy With Dave Chappelle’s Latest Bit On Trans Culture)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

“Give me a week, I’ll be back up,” the legendary performer continued. “You got to know that your base is your base. The cancel community is not bigger than my fanbase. I beg to differ.”

Chappelle faced a backlash following the release of his Netflix special “The Closer” over his comments about the LGBTQ community. In response, the legendary comedian said his special is about “corporate interests” and what he “can say” and “cannot say.”

Rapper Da Baby found himself in a similar position following his NSFW rant about gay people, women and AIDS at his concert that made it to social media.

During Chappelle’s special, he even talked about the DaBaby, and said how the rapper allegedly killed someone and wasn’t canceled, but after he made comments about people “sucking d**k in the parking lot” of the rapper’s show, he was. An LGBTQ group recently gave the rapper the green light to start performing again, but not Chapelle.