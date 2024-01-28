Video Shows Climate Activists Deface The Mona Lisa With Soup

Climate activists were seen in a viral video defacing the “Mona Lisa” with soup at a museum in Paris Sunday.

Two female protesters doused the famous artwork, painted by Leonardo da Vinci, with splatters of pumpkin soup around 10 a.m. at the Louvre Museum, BBC reported.

“What is more important?” one of the demonstrators asked. “Art or the right to healthy and sustainable food?”

BREAKING: Climate activists threw soup at the Mona Lisa in the Louvre Museum today. Employees responded by holding up curtains to block visitors from seeing. These climate t*rr*rists need to be arrested and given long prison sentences. This needs to stop. pic.twitter.com/2sRi179Eih — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 28, 2024

Museum security evacuated the Salle des Etats, where the painting was displayed, after black screens were placed in front of the protesters, the outlet reported. Visitors were not permitted to enter until the exhibit room was cleaned.

The group Riposte Alimentaire, which translates to “Food Counterattack” in English, took credit for the incident. The two women wore “food counterattack” t-shirts as they lobbed the liquid toward the famous painting, the outlet reported.

“Your agricultural system is sick,” one protester was heard saying. “Our farmers are dying at work.”

The protest was carried out as part of efforts to integrate “food into the general social security system,” the group said, according to the outlet. They complained that their “fundamental right to food” is not currently “respected.”

The Mona Lisa was not damaged in the incident because it was protected behind safety glass, the outlet reported. The painting has been shielded since a visitor poured acid on it in the 1950s.

The targeting of the Mona Lisa could be justified by “no cause,” Rashida Dati, France’s Minister for Culture, said. The museum said it would “lodge a complaint” regarding the incident, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Activists Launch Coordinated Attack On Decked Out Christmas Trees In Several Major German Cities)

This is not the first time the Mona Lisa has been targeted at the Louvre Museum. An activist wearing a wig and using a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the famous painting in May 2022.