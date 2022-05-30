Man Disguised As Old Lady Throws Cake At One Of World’s Most Famous Paintings

An activist, wearing a wig and using a wheelchair, threw a piece of cake at the Mona Lisa in the Louvre Museum on Sunday.

The wig-wearing man demanded that people think of planet Earth as he smeared cake on the protective glass surrounding the famous Renaissance painting hanging the Paris museum, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Social media videos show museum security escorting the activist out of the Louvre as he shouted about the Earth’s demise to shocked visitors. (RELATED: Theodore Roosevelt Statue Removed From Museum Of Natural History)

“Think of the Earth. There are people who are destroying the Earth. Think about it. Artists tell you: think of the Earth. That’s why I did this,” the activist said as security forced him to leave.

The man was also seen throwing roses on the museum’s floor, reported the AP.

A bizarre incident occurred at the Louvre Museum in Paris yesterday as a man in disguise smeared a cake over the Mona Lisa. The man responsible for the incident claims to be an environmental protester. See more 👇 (via @lukeXC2002) pic.twitter.com/rmgXN8HBY2 — Euronews Culture (@euronewsculture) May 30, 2022

The museum guards were cheered as they cleaned the white film left by the cake off the Mona Lisa’s protective glass.

Leonardo da Vinci painted the Mona Lisa on a wood panel while living in Florence, Italy, in the early 16th century. The famous oil painting has been the object of several attacks over the years, including in the 1950s when someone damaged the painting with acid forcing the museum to erect the protective glass shield, according to the AP.