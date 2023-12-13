Activists Launch Coordinated Attack On Decked Out Christmas Trees In Several Major German Cities

Forget saving the trees — environmental activists apparently launched coordinated attacks against Christmas trees in several major cities.

Climate change protesters spray-painted Christmas trees orange in seven different German cities, according to Newsweek. Video posted on Twitter Wednesday by the activists shows “Last Generation” members apparently defacing a holiday display in a public space.

🎄 Wir färben Weihnachtsbäume orange 🧯In Berlin, Oldenburg, Kiel, Leipzig, Rostock, Nürnberg und München haben wir Weihnachtsbäume mit orangener Farbe eingefärbt. pic.twitter.com/p3ZvNimLzX — Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) December 13, 2023



Activists targeted Christmas trees in Berlin, Oldenburg, Kiel, Leipzig, Rostock, Nuremberg and Munich, according to the caption of the video posted on social media. The protesters released an additional post after the demonstration turning up the heat against the government’s response to climate change. (RELATED: ‘Embarrassing’: Council Called Out For ‘Ugly Mr. Squiggle’ Christmas Tree)

“We call: Let us do everything peaceful together to prevent a world that is 3 degrees hotter,” the post said. “We can’t rely on governments and corporations to do this. We ourselves are called upon to take action and engage in civil disobedience.”

❤️‍🔥 Wir rufen auf: Lasst uns gemeinsam alles friedliche unternehmen, um eine 3 Grad heißere Welt noch zu verhindern. Auf die Regierungen und Konzerne können wir dabei nicht hoffen. Wir sind selbst dazu aufgerufen aktiv zu werden und zivilen Ungehorsam zu leisten. pic.twitter.com/1YqWOrsahC — Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) December 13, 2023



The climate activism organization was also responsible for the protesters who glued themselves to the painting “Landscape during a Thunderstorm with Pyramus and Thisbe” by Nicolas Poussin at the Städel Museum in Frankfort, according to Newsweek. Other environmental protesters have demonstrated using works of art, including two activists who glued themselves to Vincent Van Gough’s painting at a London gallery in July 2022.