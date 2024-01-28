Wild Video Shows Woman Holding On For Life To Hood Of Speeding Car As Suspects Allegedly Flee With Her French Bulldog

A Los Angeles woman was captured holding on for her life on the hood of a speeding car after thieves allegedly snatched her dog Jan. 18, KTLA reported.

The incident took place in broad daylight at approximately 2:30 in the afternoon. Ali Zacharias’ French bulldog named Onyx was allegedly stolen by a group of thieves, according to KTLA. An unidentified woman approached Onyx, who was quietly seated under the table, and deceitfully made off with him, igniting a frantic chase that led to the wild scene.

Zacharias initially thought it was just a misunderstanding. “I didn’t think that somebody was stealing my dog,” she told KTLA. “I thought it was a misunderstanding, so I said, ‘That’s my dog. Excuse me,’ and she wasn’t listening.”

The woman then reportedly boarded a car and the dog owner tried to get into the car as well, however, she was locked out, the outlet reported. “The next thing I know, the car’s driving into me and I fell onto the hood,” she added.

The situation escalated rapidly when Zacharias, in a bid to stop the car, found herself propelled onto its hood as it sped away. according to KTLA. "It was horrifying. As he started to go faster and faster I'm like, I'm about to die. This is my death. Right now. I'm about to die.'"

The ordeal reached a terrifying climax when a sharp maneuver by the vehicle sent Zacharias tumbling to the pavement, lucky to escape with her life.

The Los Angeles Police Department has since been on the lookout for the suspects last seen driving a white Kia Forte sedan, distinguishable by a missing hubcap. “The woman who stole my dog was African-American as was the other three people in the car,” Zacharias recalled. “There were three females, all overweight, and there was a male driving. No tattoos. They were all wearing sweats and t-shirts.”

The theft of Onyx, a distinctive black Merle French bulldog known for his unique coat and mismatched eyes, has left Zacharias devastated, likening the loss to that of a child. In her quest to reunite with Onyx, she has announced a generous reward, hoping for the safe return of her cherished pet.