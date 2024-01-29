Caitlyn Jenner Threatens Legal Action Against Son Over Unauthorized Promotion

Caitlyn Jenner’s legal team reportedly threatened legal action against son, Brandon Jenner, for using Jenner’s name and likeness to promote his new television series.

Sources close to the situation said Brandon’s new television series on Unchainged TV, called “At Home With The Jenners,” promised viewers that Caitlyn would appear on the show. The show is currently three episodes into the first season and Caitlyn’s appearance has been teased, allegedly without her knowledge, according to TMZ. Caitlyn is reportedly in talks with Fox to renew a position as a Fox News contributor and doesn’t want a reality television appearance on another network to impede her negotiations, according to TMZ.

Those close to the situation said Caitlyn’s appearance on the son’s show would present as a breach of the Fox contract.

Caitlyn is said to be adamant about having not agreed to nor authorized any appearance on “At Home With The Jenners,” and was surprised to learn that Brandon was using Caitlyn’s name to promote his show without a blessing, according to TMZ.

Jenner’s attorneys reportedly contacted the production company affiliated with Brandon’s show and threatened legal action if all mention of Caitlyn wasn’t quickly removed from the show. Sources said all references to Caitlyn have since been scrubbed from all future appearances.

Jenner was reportedly featured on-camera in a family dinner scene with David Foster and had to be edited out of the episode, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘My Life’s Biggest Regret’: Kris Jenner Admits Cheating On Ex-Husband Was Her Worst Move)

It remains unclear why Brandon featured Caitlyn in the first place, but it seems the situation was resolved without official legal action, according to TMZ.