Drew Barrymore Admits To Being Catfished On Dating App, Video Shows: REPORT

Drew Barrymore admitted she was catfished on a dating app and wound up feeling disappointed and “stupid” in a video provided by E! News.

The star may be rich, famous and connected, but she’s definitely not exempt from being catfished. She shared details of her bizarre encounter on Friday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” telling fans she had no idea she was being duped until the very end of her interaction with a stranger. “You’ve made me feel stupid. I don’t know who you are. I don’t — I feel so dumb!” she confessed.

Barrymore has been honest about her dating challenges since splitting from her former husband, Will Kopelman, in 2016. She told her audience she had used a dating app to try to get back into the scene, but instead of being hooked up with a hot fling, she wound up being roped in and catfished.

Barrymore told fans she was initially excited when she connected with a man on a dating app who claimed to be the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams. She told him she was a passionate football fan and spoke about her excitement after attending the Rams’ first practice game.

She the discovered he wasn’t an NFL player at all. The man later revealed he was a musician “who thought he was being cute” by posing as an NFL star to get her attention.

"How should I feel about this?" she asked.

She addressed the man who fooled her with the catfishing stunt and said, “Why did we have to get off on this foot? I hate you!”

“You pithy, deceiving, playful …” she said as she spoke out about how angry she felt after the ordeal.