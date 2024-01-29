E. Jean Carroll Says She Will Do ‘Anything She Can’ To Help Biden Win

E. Jean Carroll said Monday on CBS News she will do “anything she can” to help President Joe Biden win the 2024 election.

A jury awarded former Elle Magazine writer E. Jean Carroll a whopping $83.3 million in damages Friday in her defamation trial against former President Donald Trump, according to Politico. Of the money, $65 million was reportedly for punitive damages and $18.3 million was for compensatory damages.

Carroll sued Trump for alleged defamatory statements he made about her in 2019 and for calling her a “whack job” during a CNN town hall in May.

Carroll told CBS News she has not heard from Biden’s campaign about potentially campaigning against Trump but said she would do “anything I can” to help re-elect Biden.

Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman department store in 1995 or 1996. Trump denied all allegations and was found liable of sexual battery and defamation. Trump has vowed to appeal the verdict on social media. (RELATED: ‘Election Interference’: Republicans Rip Verdict In Trump Defamation Case)

In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Carroll appeared to have a difference of opinion about the definition of rape with the host, according to a transcript.

“You don’t feel like a victim,” Cooper spoke, the transcript said.

“I was not thrown on the ground and ravished. Which the word ‘rape’ carries so many sexual connotations. This was not — this was not sexual. It just hurt. It just —” Carroll reportedly said.

“I think most people think of rape as a — it’s a violent assault. It is not —” Cooper responded, according to CNN’s transcript.

“I think most people think of rape as being sexy,” Carroll reportedly countered, after which the host decided to go to commercial break.

“They think of the fantasies,” she added before the break began, according to the transcript.

She has also accused former CBS executive Les Moonves of raping her, according to The Hollywood Reported. Moonves reportedly denied the allegation via a statement to New York Magazine.

Carroll’s allegations, which were brought in 2019, have been accused of being incredibly similar to the plot of a Law and Order episode from 2012 in which a victim is raped in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room, CNN reported. Carroll, who is a fan of the show, told the outlet it “tickled” her that the plot line was coincidentally so similar to her own story but that it’s just a “magnificent” coincidence.

Two of Carroll’s friends testified that Carroll informed them of the alleged incident immediately, according to CNN. The outlet concluded that their testimony served as additional evidence her story was not created years later.