‘Absolutely Ridiculous’: Trump Vows To Appeal Defamation Trial Verdict

Former President Donald Trump on Friday posted on Truth Social that he would appeal the verdict against him in a defamation case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.

A Manhattan jury awarded Carroll $83.3 million in compensatory and punitive damages Friday after he criticized her during a May 2023 town hall on CNN after he was found liable for defamation and sexual battery in a separate trial. In response to the verdict, Trump vowed to appeal the jury’s decision. (RELATED: ‘She’s Asking For A Nuclear Option’: Jonathan Turley Reacts To ‘Breathtaking’ Demands From NY AG In Trump Case)

“Absolutely ridiculous! I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!”

Trump previously criticized United States District Judge Lewis Kaplan of the Southern District of New York for not allowing his attorneys to present evidence, including an interview with CNN host Anderson Cooper.

“Judge Kaplan refuses to allow the Anderson Cooper Interview on CNN of E. Jean Carroll wherein Carroll says, ‘Rape is sexy,’ and numerous other things that totally exonerate me,” Trump posted. “Judge Kaplan is refusing me my Constitutional Right to Due Process, to defend myself against this False Accusation. This is a one-sided trial, where the other side is allowed everything, and we are allowed nothing. He is an extremely abusive individual, the likes of which few have seen before!”

Kaplan threatened to jail Trump attorney Alina Habba during the trial when Habba sought to present evidence. Trump also stormed out of the courtroom during closing arguments of the trial on Friday.

Trump is also facing a civil fraud trial in New York after Democratic Attorney General Letitia James sued him in September 2022, alleging he overstated the value of real estate holdings in order to obtain loans.

