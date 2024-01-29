Eminem Caught On Camera Sending Simple Message To 49ers Fans: F*ck You

Talk about a backfire.

You can’t blame Eminem for coming into Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers loud and proud. It was a hell of a season from the Dan Campbell-led squad, and a magical one at that.

A piece of royalty in Detroit, the 51-year-old legendary rapper showed up to Levi’s Stadium completely decked out in Lions merchandise, and he also had a simple message for opposing 49ers fans: F*ck you. Eminem hit San Francisco’s faithful with not just one, but two middle fingers in a true blaze of glory. (RELATED: I Gotta Give Him His Props: Taylor’s Boyfriend Travis Kelce Breaks Jerry Rice’s All-Time Postseason Receptions Record)

And apparently this back-and-forth happened all night between Em and Niners fans.

It’s just too bad all of this completely blew up in Eminem’s face, as Detroit took a dominant 24-7 lead into halftime just to go off the rails in the second half to suffer a disastrous 34-31 defeat.

Ouch.

.@Eminem at the game today. Full on mood! pic.twitter.com/LXV2BcGWRr — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) January 29, 2024

This meme describes the whole situation perfectly:

Eminem first half second half pic.twitter.com/3KU1t0NcQy — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 29, 2024

I’m not really much into Eminem nowadays, I was a massive fan of him when I was younger, but I would’ve given him his props for an iconic moment if the Lions would’ve won this game.

But after that horrendous blowout?

Holy hell, it aged like raw vegetables after about a month of sitting in your fridge.

You’re still a legend, Em, I was bumpin’ your music like crazy back in the day. I miss those “The Eminem Show” days.

But damn, my guy, you took a big ass L with this one — rough!