Eminem Caught On Camera Sending Simple Message To 49ers Fans: F*ck You

Hip-hop artist Eminem takes the field for the coin toss prior to the game between the New York Jets and Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 10, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Talk about a backfire.

You can’t blame Eminem for coming into Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers loud and proud. It was a hell of a season from the Dan Campbell-led squad, and a magical one at that.

A piece of royalty in Detroit, the 51-year-old legendary rapper showed up to Levi’s Stadium completely decked out in Lions merchandise, and he also had a simple message for opposing 49ers fans: F*ck you. Eminem hit San Francisco’s faithful with not just one, but two middle fingers in a true blaze of glory. (RELATED: I Gotta Give Him His Props: Taylor’s Boyfriend Travis Kelce Breaks Jerry Rice’s All-Time Postseason Receptions Record)

And apparently this back-and-forth happened all night between Em and Niners fans.

It’s just too bad all of this completely blew up in Eminem’s face, as Detroit took a dominant 24-7 lead into halftime just to go off the rails in the second half to suffer a disastrous 34-31 defeat.

Ouch.

This meme describes the whole situation perfectly:

I’m not really much into Eminem nowadays, I was a massive fan of him when I was younger, but I would’ve given him his props for an iconic moment if the Lions would’ve won this game.

But after that horrendous blowout?

Holy hell, it aged like raw vegetables after about a month of sitting in your fridge.

You’re still a legend, Em, I was bumpin’ your music like crazy back in the day. I miss those “The Eminem Show” days.

But damn, my guy, you took a big ass L with this one — rough!