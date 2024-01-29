I Gotta Give Him His Props: Taylor’s Boyfriend Travis Kelce Breaks Jerry Rice’s All-Time Postseason Receptions Record

Life just gets better and better for Travis Kelce…

Not only does the dude have the cute and pretty Taylor Swift on his arms, not only does he have two Super Bowl championship rings on his fingers, not only does he play for the dynastic Kansas City Chiefs, not only is he headed to ANOTHER Super Bowl, not only is he rich as hell, but this guy is out here making history during a conference championship victory — surpassing the legendary Jerry Rice for the all-time most receptions in the playoffs with 152.

And to make it even more impressive, Kelce did it quicker, breaking Rice’s record in 21 postseason games. It took Rice a total of 29 to set his mark. (RELATED: Kelce, Mahomes Caught On Camera Bullying Ravens Kicker During Pregame)

I’m personally not the biggest fan of the guy, but I’ve gotta give him his kudos. He has a pretty cool life. And let’s also not forget the fact that he has a mega-cool brother in Jason Kelce. And now he’s a history-maker?

Props, Mr. Kelce. Props.

Oh, and on top of that, Kelce is on the verge of breaking another Jerry Rice record:

I had to give Kelce some kudos, he deserves it with the life that he’s built for himself (breaking Jerry records though?!), but I have a feeling these next two weeks are gonna be annoying as hell with the Taylor Swift coverage. I’m being forced to write about her boyfriend now because he’s out here breaking legendary records, what else am I supposed to do?

I’m just glad Taylor’s got a nice face to look at … this could be so much worse. Let’s just look at the positives.