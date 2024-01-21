Absolute Hero At Buccaneers-Lions Playoff Game Brandishes Three-Foot Tall Sandwich In The Stands

Now THIS is a sandwich!

Among the many debates surrounding sandwich-making and the artistic beauty behind it, one of the greatest to philosophize over now has to be exactly how many sandwiches can you stack on a stick.

Well, during Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions, one fan of the latter decided to put that debate to the test, having a massive sandwich tower at Ford Field. (RELATED: Ravens’ John Harbaugh Issues All Glory To God After Punching Baltimore’s Ticket To AFC Championship)

Taylor DesOrmeau of MLive revealed this incredible sandwich to the public, posting a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of a Lions fan holding a gargantuan sandwich — a dodeca-decker sandwich to be exact, which is 12 sandwiches stacked on top of each other to form the Ryeffel Tower. Truly an incredible piece of art.

Detroit beat Tampa Bay, 31-23, to punch their ticket to the NFC Championship.

No matter what happens the rest of the Lions game, the most impressive thing I’ll see today might be this sandwich pic.twitter.com/IB9GvIWYTb — Taylor DesOrmeau (@TDesOrmeau) January 21, 2024

Here’s another angle, as he contemplates what he’s done pic.twitter.com/JtUsTCocla — Taylor DesOrmeau (@TDesOrmeau) January 21, 2024

DesOrmeau also did some incredible investigative journalism on this sandwich:

Update: “Sources” tell me this is a season ticket holder and he gets this sandwich every week. So it must be for sale somewhere in the stadium — Taylor DesOrmeau (@TDesOrmeau) January 21, 2024

So @Audra_Gamble may have gotten to the bottom of this. It looks to be a $250 sandwich called the 50 Yard Sub Sandwich Bar. pic.twitter.com/Zppc3f32dy — Taylor DesOrmeau (@TDesOrmeau) January 22, 2024

It’s 3 feet tall and meant for 10-12 people — Taylor DesOrmeau (@TDesOrmeau) January 22, 2024

Truly, truly an incredible sandwich. Now I need to take a trip to Ford Field.