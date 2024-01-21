Editorial

Absolute Hero At Buccaneers-Lions Playoff Game Brandishes Three-Foot Tall Sandwich In The Stands

Image gallery includes Subway restaurant interior and exterior images, sandwiches images, sandwich artist images, other menu item images and lifestyle images on December 19, 2023 in Crystal River, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Subway)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Now THIS is a sandwich!

Among the many debates surrounding sandwich-making and the artistic beauty behind it, one of the greatest to philosophize over now has to be exactly how many sandwiches can you stack on a stick.

Well, during Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions, one fan of the latter decided to put that debate to the test, having a massive sandwich tower at Ford Field. (RELATED: Ravens’ John Harbaugh Issues All Glory To God After Punching Baltimore’s Ticket To AFC Championship)

Taylor DesOrmeau of MLive revealed this incredible sandwich to the public, posting a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of a Lions fan holding a gargantuan sandwich — a dodeca-decker sandwich to be exact, which is 12 sandwiches stacked on top of each other to form the Ryeffel Tower. Truly an incredible piece of art.

Detroit beat Tampa Bay, 31-23, to punch their ticket to the NFC Championship.

DesOrmeau also did some incredible investigative journalism on this sandwich:

Truly, truly an incredible sandwich. Now I need to take a trip to Ford Field.