Iconic Oscar-Winning Actress Sandra Milo Dead At 90

Iconic Italian actress Sandra Milo, famous for her role in the Oscar-winning film “8 ½,” died at the age of 90.

Milo was surrounded by her family when she died in her sleep in her home in Rome, Italy, on Monday. Her loved ones noted that her beloved dogs, Jim and Lady, were also by her side at the time of her death, according to ABC News Her death was first reported by Italian news outlet RAI.

The actress was born Elena Salvatrice Greco, and began her career in Roberto Rossellini’s 1959 film “Il generale Della Rovere (General Della Rovere).”

The highly respected actress starred with some of Italy’s most prominent actors, including Alberto Sordi and Marcello Mastroianni, who she worked with in her prominent role in Federico Fellini’s avant-garde classic, “8 ½.” She quickly became a favorite of Fellini’s and was cast alongside his wife in “Juliet of the Spirits,” in 1965, according to The Independent. Milo portrayed Carla, the mistress to Mastroianni’s character, the film director Guido.

She broke her silence on her 17-year romance with Fellini in her book, “Caro Federico,” according to ABC News.

Milo was known for her signature high-pitched voice and received a number of accolades over the course of her decades-long career in the entertainment industry. when her big-screen roles began to trail off, she pivoted to the small screen and became a recognized face on television.

She was a long-time Italian television talk show host and was hailed by many as one of Italy’s most treasured and beloved famous faces.

Fans, fellow colleagues, and loved ones are paying tribute to the star as they remember her contributions to the world of entertainment.

The talented actress is survived by her son Ciro and her two daughters, Debora and Azzurra, according to Yahoo.