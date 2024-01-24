Famous Artist Melanie Safka Who Performed At Woodstock Dies At 76

Melanie Safka, famous for performing at Woodstock and topping the charts with her hit single, “Brand New Key,” died Jan.23, according to a Facebook post written by her children.

The famous artist who wrote “Lay Down (Candles in the Rain)” was passionately immersed in her music right up until the time of her death at 76, and was working on releasing a cover album, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her children, Leilah, Jeordie, and Beau Jarred confirmed her death in an emotional statement released to Facebook, Wednesday. “We are heartbroken, but want to thank each and every one of you for the affection you have for our Mother, and to tell you that she loved all of you so much! ” they wrote.

“She was one of the most talented, strong and passionate women of the era and every word she wrote, every note she sang reflected that,” they added.

They described the pain of losing their mom.

“Our world is much dimmer, the colors of a dreary, rainy Tennessee pale with her absence today, but we know that she is still here, smiling down on all of us, on all of you, from the stars,” they wrote.

Singer’s children made a special request as they paid tribute to Singer.

“We ask tonight, Wednesday January 24th, at 10pm central time, each of you lights a candle in honor of Melanie. Raise, raise them high, high up again. Illuminate the darkness, and let us all be connected in remembrance of the extraordinary woman who was wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to so very many people,” they said.

They included fans in the upcoming final plans.

“We are planning a Celebration of Life for Mom and it will be open to all of you who want to come and celebrate her. The details will be announced as soon as they are in place. We look forward to seeing you there.”

The talented star achieved No. 6 on the Hot 100 in 1970 with “Lay Down (Candles in the Rain),” and No. 1 with “Brand New Key” in 1971, according to Variety.

Singer was reportedly in the studio in January to produce a new album with cover songs called “Second Hand Smoke,” with Cleopatra as a label. It was slated to be released as her 32nd album, Cleopatra said, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Woodstock’s Album Cover Star Dead At 73)

No cause of death has been reported at this time.