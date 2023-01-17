‘Swing Fever’ Actress And Dancer Jean Veloz Dies At 98

Jean Veloz, a famous dancer from “Swing Fever,” died at her home Sunday in Los Angeles at the age of 98.

The innovative Lindy Hop dancer appeared in “Groovie Movie” and “The Horn Blows at Midnight,” and shone as one of the brightest stars of Hollywood musicals during the 1940s. Veloz was admired by generations of fans and was adored by those who knew her. Her death was confirmed by Rusty Frank, who was her friend, agent, and manager, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jean Veloz, Famed Lindy Hop Dancer, Dies at 98 https://t.co/yCtWbZWF9f — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 17, 2023

“Jean innovated a style of swing dance that was admired around the world,” Frank said. “It was silky smooth and greatly contrasted the more jitterbug style prevalent during the 1930s-40s,” he said to The Hollywood Reporter.

Veloz danced with Lennie Smith and Don Gallagher in the high-energy “One Girl and Two Boys,” and did the jitterbug in “Where Are Your Children?” in 1943. The talented artist also stepped out with Dean Collins in “The Horn Blows at Midnight” in 1945.

Veloz starred on a game show called “Fare for Ladies” where she taught the tango, waltz, rhumba, samba, swing and foxtrot on live television.

She was inducted into the California Swing Dance Hall of Fame in 1996, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Legendary Italian Actress Dead At Age 95)

Sad news coming in from overnight. Dancer Jean Veloz, who was best known for her Lindy Hop routines, has died at the age of 98. https://t.co/iximYs878F — Metro (@MetroUK) January 17, 2023

Veloz graced ABC’s” The Bachelorette” as a dance instructor in 2016 and danced to “One Girl and Two Boys” in 2017 on NBC for “Little Big Shots: Forever Young,” hosted by Steve Harvey.

Her passion for dance remained strong with age. Veloz Lindy Hopped to “Love Me or Leave Me,” at age 95. She was a regular on the dance festival circuit and made her last appearance in February of 2022 at Rock That Swing in Germany.

“Every moment spent with Jean was a lesson on how to live a life,” Frank said to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Her positive attitude was unparalleled, her love of people immense,” he said.