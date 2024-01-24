World

Some Gaza Residents Appear To Be Turning Against Hamas, Protest Video Shared By IDF Shows

Screen Shot Of Alleged Gazan Anti-Hamas Protest

Screenshot/Twitter/@AvichayAdraee

Ilan Hulkower Contributor
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Arabic spokesperson shared a video Wednesday purporting to show Gazans urging Hamas release its hostages.

IDF Spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee tweeted in Arabic this was a “spontaneous demonstration” in the Gaza Strip of people “demanding that you [Hamas] return the kidnapped Israelis to their homes so that the war stops.”

“Will these cries and demands reach the hideouts of Hamas leaders?” Adraee asked. (RELATED: Protester Doesn’t Seem To Know What His Sign Means)

The location of the protest was alleged to have been near the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city of Dir al-Balah, i24 reported. The video shows several men, women and children loudly chanting slogans in Arabic.

“A message written on a poster says ‘yes to handing over the hostages.’ Protestors are also saying they want to go back to the north (Gaza),” Joe Truzman, a Foundation for Defense of Democracies senior research analyst on Palestinian armed groups, tweeted.

Anti-Hamas protests in the Gaza Strip are rare, but they do occasionally happen. One such incident occurred in July 2023 when thousands took to the streets expressing discontent with Hamas rule and the difficult living standards conditions in Gaza, The Associated Press (AP) reported.