Shocking Theory About ‘Yellowstone’ Conclusion Erupts Online, But There’s A Huge Catch

Apparently, all y’all are freaking out about a potential “Yellowstone” conclusion that would see the show’s leading man meet a miserable fate. It ain’t gonna happen.

A ScreenRant report published in mid-January detailed how fans believe Kevin Costner, who plays “Yellowstone” patriarch John Dutton, will die of colon cancer. The character had the disease back in the first season, but the storyline was dropped fairly soon after the second season started back.

But it’s not just the obviousness of the storyline that makes this rumor stupid. The stupidest part that everyone ignored is that Costner can’t have an immoral death on “Yellowstone.” He is legally, contractually obligated to have a “moral death” if he’s to die at all.

As we reported all the way back in September 2023, Costner’s rare contractual clause stops “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan from killing off his lead however he sees fit. (RELATED: Stars Have Huge Predictions For How ‘Yellowstone’ Will Conclude)

Though part of me thinks Sheridan would never stoop so slow and be so childish, particularly having had a similar situation happen to his own character in “Sons of Anarchy.” In fact, Sheridan quit the hit show because he was being paid “less than virtually every other person” on the show, according to another ScreenRant article.

With just a handful of episodes left to write, shoot and release, there are just about a billion ways that “Yellowstone” could end. Part of me hopes the whole estate is handed over to Rip and Beth, Kayce and Monica, who ultimately give it all to Tate Dutton. But if Sheridan is known for anything, it’s for never giving the audience quite the ending they expect.