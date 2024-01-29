‘F*ck Everybody!’: Management Boots Orlando Brown From Restaurant After He Loses It: REPORT

Security escorted disgraced Disney star Orlando Brown out of a restaurant Sunday night after he allegedly shouted obscenities at a restaurant employee.

Witnesses reported that Brown was acting up at his table at TAO in Los Angeles before he allegedly launched a verbal attack at a restaurant staffer, according to TMZ. A video clip of the incident has emerged, which appears to show Brown holding his phone up, recording the employee while shouting at him and berating him by calling him names. “Satan! You child molester!” he could be heard yelling. “You fucken demon!”

“You fucken demon, you fucken demon, you fucken demon!” he could be heard repeating loudly.

Brown’s apparent over-the-top fit of rage didn’t end there. He appeared to go on to call the restaurant employee by the name of a serial killer as he could be heard continuing to shout.

“Child molester, Richard Ramirez,” he could be heard yelling.

“Fuck is you talkin’ about? This is Richard Ramirez ladies and gentlemen …” he could be heard saying as he apparently addressed the other patrons who were dining in the swanky Los Angeles hotspot.

“Get behind me Satan, I’m Jesus! Get the fuck outta here Satan!”

Sources close to the situation said Brown began by allegedly shouting at others from his table, and claimed he didn’t respond favorably when restaurant staff came to his table asking him to tone it down, according to TMZ.

The alleged loud display of strange behavior followed shortly thereafter and came to an end, seemingly on its own. Brown, who played Eddie Thomas on “That’s So Raven,” appeared to continue to shout as he exited the restaurant.

“Everybody enjoy your night, I’m sorry for fucking up your shit. Fuck everybody!!!” he could be heard yelling as he left. (RELATED: ‘I Kinda Don’t Recognize Myself’: Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Reveals Mental Health Struggle)

The former Disney star has been battling drug addiction and mental health issues in recent years, according to TMZ. He has reportedly been in and out of jail and rehabilitation centers for some time but seems to be continuing his troubled behavior.