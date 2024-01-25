‘I Kinda Don’t Recognize Myself’: Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Reveals Mental Health Struggle

Corey Taylor of Slipknot released a video to his social media account Thursday explaining the fragility of his mental health to his fans.

Taylor spoke candidly about his struggles and urged fans to understand his recently canceled tour dates are necessary for his healing process.

“I, over the last year, have had a complete and utter breakdown of boundaries, mental health, ego, entitlement, the whole nine yards, culminating in a very, very real, very near relapse,” Taylor told his fans. “I kinda don’t recognize myself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corey Taylor (@coreytaylor)

The Slipknot star recently canceled a string of North American tour dates as a result of his battle with mental health, then returned to announce new Southeast Asian dates scheduled for the spring.

“The truth of the matter is, I understand why so many of you are upset. I’m just going to break it down for you,” he said.

Taylor told fans he “needed time to reset” to be able to “start working on my heart and mind and get straight.” Taylor has struggled with alcohol addiction in the past.

The star went on to further explain why the Southeast Asian dates remained on his calendar while others were scratched off.

“It’s literally four shows. It’s literally a week. I’m gonna see how I do with that and take it day by day basically,” he told fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corey Taylor (@coreytaylor)

“I’m working on self care right now. I’m getting the help I need and surrounding myself with my family. To everyone concerned with me, thank you very much. I appreciate it. To anyone who’s upset, I hope this answers your questions,” noted the Grammy-award winning artist. (RELATED: Hailey Bieber Says Her ‘Emotions Have Been Fragile’ As She Struggles With Hard Times In 2023)

He concluded by saying, “I’m just doing the best for me right now. It’s a long road, and I don’t know what’s at the end of it, but I look forward to it. I have gratitude for it, and I hope you can show me some patience.”