Corporate Media Overplayed Its Hand With 2020 Election Shenanigans, Says Daily Caller Columnist Mary Rooke

Daily Caller columnist Mary Rooke detailed the importance of the company’s new documentary ‘Rigged’ on America Out Loud News, blaming the corporate media for having a detrimental role in the 2020 elections.

Rooke appeared on “Truth Be Told” with podcast host Booker Scott to discuss the new documentary released by the Daily Caller. Scott commented on the documentary’s historical aspects, which follow the journey of America’s election process back to President Abraham Lincoln, highlighting that it was insightful to understand. Rooke stated that while many “get stuck” on just the 2020 elections, the United States has seemingly struggled with the process for “over 100 years.” (RELATED: ‘Rigged’: Death Of The American Voter | TRAILER OUT NOW)

“I think a lot of people get stuck on 2020 and think that it’s the only election in which people called fraud or people complained about the outcome or how the outcome came about. And it’s really not, our country has kind of struggled with this for obviously over 100 years,” Rooke stated.

“It’s something that is important that in our modern times we have a chance to actually fix these issues. It’s not like it’s unfixable. It’s not like it’s something that we can’t do to prevent this from happening in future elections. And if we do want to keep our country free, if we do want to keep it in the hands of the people, then it’s something we have to make a priority.”

Scott continued to call out how the documentary “goes into the drop boxes” to give people a clear view of what exactly is going on, adding how the “great detail” in reporting on President Joe’s Biden son, Hunter, was necessary as well. Rooke stated that the connection in which the corporate media played and pushed “disinformation” regarding the infamous Hunter Biden laptop story, blaming it as Russia disinformation.

Rooke stated that while the corporate media would not be apologizing anytime soon, the documentary displays the importance of why Americans should be advocating for a “free and fair press” due to the impact it can have on the country.

“There was a point in the documentary where it really talked about the corporate media’s play in this and pushing this disinformation and pushing it as Russian disinformation and all of these things. And to discount that is really detrimental in making sure that our elections stay free and fair,” Rooke stated. (RELATED: Elections In Crisis: Daily Caller’s ‘Rigged’ To Expose Fallout Of The 2020 Election)

“It wasn’t just the mainstream media either, they used our federal apparatus against the American people to try and make them, as you say, believe that their eyes were lying to them and believe that these things were not actually happening. And now we have definitive proof. And even the federal government is coming out and saying, ‘Well, actually, the laptop is real.’ And at what point is our mainstream media or the corporate media going to stand up and say, ‘Mea culpa we got this one wrong. We’re sorry for lying to you.'”

“We should have a free and fair press,” Rooke continued. “I think that we’re there now where a lot of Americans are like, ‘Okay, we no longer believe that MSN’s of the world or the New York Times of the world,’ but there’s still plenty, especially within the Democratic Party, that will sit back and laugh off that Hunter Biden laptop and I think in 2020 it would have played a bigger hand if we had a just corporate media system. I don’t know that it’ll make much of a difference in something like 2024 because I think the American people – the wool has been pulled over their eyes like they can see now that they’ve been lied to.

“If we have more and more and more examples of the times that they’ve lied to us. And if we can just get these people to sit up and go, ‘Okay, you’re right.’ It’s time to stop believing them. When they tell you two plus two equals five, it’s time to stop believing them.”

During the 2020 election, information from Hunter Biden’s laptop was reportedly censored by the corporate media just a month shy of voters hitting the polls in a match up between Biden and former President Donald Trump. Since the election, many officials and Democrat political figures continuously attempted to brush off the story as a Russian hoax, however, as the case has continued to build against Biden and his family more information has been confirmed.

The Department of Justice, in fact, acknowledged Hunter Biden’s laptop content as legitimate for the first time in early January, following an updated court filing.

‘Rigged,’ which was released by the Daily Caller on Jan. 26, explores the policies and procedures specifically used within elections leading up to the 2020 event. While many Americans are still unsure about the specific issues states had, ‘Rigged’ details the importance of funding and messaging surrounding voting.