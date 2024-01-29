Protester Rips Up Nikki Haley Sign Right In Front Of Her At Campaign Event

A protester ripped up a Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley sign right in front of her at a campaign event Sunday in Conway, South Carolina.

Ahead of the South Carolina primary Feb. 24, Haley spoke to a room of supporters in her home state to discuss several topics like war and national security. In the incident caught on video, Haley watches a man tear up the campaign sign and throw it on stage after a heated exchange in which he expressed his dissatisfaction with her foreign policy stance.

“No new wars. I’m done with the military industrial complex,” the unidentified protester shouted.

“None of us want new wars. None of us want new wars.” Haley said.

“We’re sick of the wars. We want America First,” the protester said.

Nikki Haley protester going off: “No new wars! I’m done with the military industrial complex. We’re sick of the wars, we want America First!” pic.twitter.com/GNj4hJMcMG — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 29, 2024

The crowd grew louder after the protester tossed the sign on stage, drowning out his voice as he continued to shout. (RELATED: ‘Zombie Power’: Presidential Candidate Fails To Warm Up Crowd With Bizarre Chanting Prior To DeSantis Event)

Haley has faced criticism throughout the 2024 GOP primary regarding her stance on foreign conflict. Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy referred to Haley as “a RINO” who “hasn’t met a foreign war she doesn’t love.” Ramaswamy told Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson the “bipartisan system” wants Haley as president to keep “the war machine humming.”

Carlson dished out his own rebuke of Haley, stating he would oppose GOP frontrunner Donald Trump’s reelection if he picked Haley as his running mate. Trump later dismissed the former U.N. Ambassador as “not tough enough” to be chosen as his vice president during a campaign rally Jan. 20 in Concord, New Hampshire.

Video emerged days ahead of the New Hampshire primary appearing to show a veteran confronting Haley over her campaign spending big money on political advertisements airing on liberal networks.