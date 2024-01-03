Vivek Ramaswamy Tells Tucker ‘The System’ Wants Nikki Haley As President To Keep ‘War Machine Humming’

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson on Wednesday fellow candidate Nikki Haley is who the “bipartisan system” wants to keep the “war machine humming.”

Ramaswamy appeared on “Tucker Carlson Uncensored” to discuss his run for the upcoming 2024 GOP primary elections. Carlson had asked the GOP presidential candidate what he’s “noticed” regarding the “subtext” of the 2024 race.

Ramaswamy stated the “real puppet” is Haley, claiming the GOP was part of “paying to keep” former President Donald Trump “off of the ballot.” (RELATED: Vivek Goes Scorched Earth On CNN, Claims He’s Skipping Their Debate Over ‘Shenanigans’)

“I think what’s become clear to me now — I’m in the thick of this GOP primary, is that the real puppet they’re trotting out isn’t Gavin Newsom. It isn’t Michelle Obama. I was wrong about that, actually,” Ramaswamy stated.

“They found a much more convenient puppet within the Republican Party itself. It’s not Gavin. It’s not Michelle. It’s Nikki, actually. And I think that if you just follow exactly who are the very people who are paying to keep Donald Trump off the ballot or funding the lawsuits that keep Trump off the ballot …” Ramaswamy said.

” … Who are these people propping up? It’s not Biden, and it’s not even Gavin Newsom. It’s Nikki Haley within the Republican Party itself. And I think that that makes for a very convenient frontman because then they actually have absolved themselves from any allegations of partisanship — or democratic partisanship against Donald Trump,” Ramaswamy stated.

You thought Democrats were going to dump Biden for Gavin Newsom, but they’re not. They’re backing Nikki Haley instead. pic.twitter.com/KcpNMFdZAm — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 3, 2024

Ramaswamy continued by stating Haley “makes for a far better Trojan horse,” to “accomplish” the a bipartisan objective.

“Actually, the deep state and I would say the managerial class more broadly, is fundamentally nonpartisan. They have their core objectives, and Nikki makes for a far better Trojan horse to actually accomplish that objective than anybody else.”

“And so, when you look at the dynamics within the mega donor class or otherwise, it is now crystal clear to me … that they want to narrow this down. By ‘they’ I mean, this system, the bipartisan system, want to narrow this down to be a two horse race between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley,” Ramaswamy stated.

“Take Donald Trump out, eliminate him from competition one way or another. And prop Nikki Haley up to just waltz straight in to keep the war machine humming and to effectively keep the censorship industrial complex in the administrative state intact exactly where it was in the post 9/11 Bush/Cheney era. That’s exactly what’s going on. And it’s hiding in plain sight.”

Ramaswamy has notably called out Haley in previous debates, stating she had “puppet masters” within the last GOP debate. The GOP presidential candidate currently sits at fourth place in a hypothetical Republican primary, hitting around 5% and sitting behind Haley by three points, according to a recent YouGov poll.

Haley’s campaign did not return a request for comment in time for publication.