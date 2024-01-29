REPORT: Firefighter Arrested For Doing The Exact Opposite Of Her Job

A volunteer firefighter was arrested Saturday for allegedly setting multiple fires in 2023, according to the state’s fire marshal.

Allison Nicole Creutzer, a volunteer firefighter with the Reese Volunteer Fire Company, was charged with “intentionally setting fire to grass, brush, and woodland,” according to a Facebook post from the Maryland State Fire Marshal. The 20-year-old also faces three counts of malicious burning, as well as a misdemeanor for calling in a false fire report.

“In March of last year, the Office of the State Fire Marshal began investigating a string of intentionally set wood fires,” the post explains. “The fires consisted of leaves, trees, and foliage. Similar fires occurred on May 14 and June 8, 2023.”

“Investigators also connected Creutzer making a 911 call reporting smoke in the area of Route 32 and Liberty Reservoir bridge on May 8, 2023,” the fire marshal’s office added.

At the time she allegedly set the fires, Creutzer was a member of the Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department, the press release noted. She was suspended due to the investigation in Aug. 2023, did not renew her membership at the end of the year and later joined the Reese Volunteer Fire Company. (RELATED: Former Volunteer Firefighter Charged With Arson After Setting Church Ablaze).

“I want to make clear that this one person’s alleged actions in no way reflect upon the thousands of dedicated career and volunteer firefighters who serve our communities—especially our volunteers who give of themselves and their time to serve Maryland. I’m disappointed, but the acts of one do not disparage the work and sacrifices of those who serve,” Jason M. Mowbray, the acting State Fire Marshal, said in the press release.

Creutzer has been released on an unsecured personal bond of $10,000, the press release noted.

The Reese Volunteer Fire Company has suspended Creutzer and is providing no further comment at this time, according to a company Facebook post.

“The individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” the fire company wrote.