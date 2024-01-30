Still Got It: Tom Brady Hits Perfect Pass At Gala

Looks like the GOAT’s still got it.

A video surfaced Monday of Tom Brady throwing an absolute dime of a pass to Australian rugby star Reece Walsh during a dinner gala.

Brady, standing on a stage in a crowded room, waits for a snap call and delivers a strike over a ton of people’s heads right to the rugby star.

Tom Brady hitting rugby star Reece Walsh in stride across the ballroom… pic.twitter.com/03dgjey2uB — Primetime (@primetimesc2) January 29, 2024

Brady’s arm looked pretty good there. Almost like he could come back and play again. I’m sure there’s more than one team that would drop everything, including their current quarterback, for a chance to bring in the winningest quarterback in the history of Super Bowls.

Even recent NFC champion winner Brock Purdy was reportedly not safe from losing his job to Brady.

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told Purdy before the season that he would be the team’s quarterback unless he could get Brady to play his final NFL season in San Francisco, according to ESPN. (RELATED: New Patriots Coach Jerod Mayo Kicks Off First Press Conference With Stream Of DEI Gobbledygook)

Can you blame Shanahan? A chance to coach up the best to ever do it?

Brady, though, appears to have moved on from his playing days.

He signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox to become their star color commentator for the 2024 season, according to the Daily Mail.

The massive deal is by far the biggest for a broadcaster and outpaces his career earnings from the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers by over $40 million, according to Spotrac.