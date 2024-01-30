Daily Caller Columnist Mary Rooke Slams Joy Reid Hot Mic Moment, Says ‘Masks’ Are ‘Coming Off’ Liberal Outlets

Daily Caller columnist Mary Rooke slammed MSNBC host Joy Reid’s hot mic moment Tuesday on Newsmax, stating that liberal media “masks” were “coming off.”

Rooke appeared on “Carl Higbie Frontline” to discuss Joy Reid’s viral hot mic moment from Monday, in which she called out President Joe Biden for “starting another f*cking war” off-screen. Rooke stated that Reid’s moment was one of the “funniest moments” on live television, emphasizing that “even MSNBC” doesn’t “believe the b.s.” coming from the Biden Administration. (RELATED: ROOKE: I’d Like To Thank Joy Reid. Her Open Endorsement Of Porn For Kids Makes My Job Easier)

“This is probably one of the funniest moments to happen on live television in a while. It was the mask coming off and showing us that even MSNBC does not believe the b.s coming out of the Biden White House. Everybody knows he’s slow-walking us into another endless war in the Middle East. They’re talking about it behind the scenes,” Rooke stated.

“Slow-walking? He’s running full speed!” Newsmax host Carl Higbie jumped in.

Rooke agreed with Higbie’s statement, noting that the “scary” part of the entire issue is that Biden could potentially send American children overseas to potentially fight in a war. The Daily Caller columnist additionally applauded conservative media for telling “the truth” by speaking on issues like the border crisis and foreign wars. (RELATED: Hot Mic Catches Joy Reid Slamming Biden Live On Air For ‘Starting Another F***ing War’)

“You’re right, I know. The scary thing is he’s about to ask American parents to send their children out to fight in this war. Something that these media personalities don’t even believe in and yet they are willing to go on national television and tell you the exact opposite from what they believe,” Rooke stated.

“They give conservative media a really hard time about being slanted and all those things, but at least we tell the truth. At least we are willing to say what is actually going on – at least we’re willing to talk about the border, at least we’re willing to talk about what they’re doing in Iran. We have Joy Reid sitting here saying, ‘Oh yeah, he’s about to start another war.’ Guess what Joy, why don’t you tell that to your viewers? Why don’t you do your viewer’s children service and tell them?”

During her show on MSNBC Monday night, Reid had attempted to blame Republicans for the border crisis before a video displayed of Biden stating he would shut down the border. However, as the clips played Reid could be heard blaming the president for beginning “another” war.

The MSNBC host later apologized to viewers about her comment within the show, stating her regret for the explicit language and noting how they attempt to keep the show “very PG-13.”

“I was chatting during a clip that was playing,” Reid stated. “We try to keep this show very PG-13 so I just want to apologize to anyone who was listening to my behind-the-scenes chatter. I deeply, deeply apologize for that.”

The comment from Reid appears to allude to the White House’s recent response to a drone attack by Iran which killed three service members and injured nearly a dozen more.