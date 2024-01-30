Four NHL Players Charged In 2018 Sexual Assault Case

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart, Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube, New Jersey Devils forward Michael McLeod, and defenseman Cal Foote were charged with sexual assault Tuesday.

The charges stem from an incident in London, Ontario that dates back to 2018, according to The Athletic. An unidentified woman alleged she was assaulted by several players in a London hotel room June 19, following a Hockey Canada Foundation event. Lawyers for each of the players issued separate statements on behalf of each player. Hart, Dube, McLeod, and Foote have all pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, according to The Athletic.

Another World Junior Hockey team player, Alex Formenton, was charged by London Police for the same crime, Sunday. All five players were instructed to surrender to police.

McLeod’s attorneys, David Humphrey and Seth Weinstein, said in a statement, “We can now confirm that more than five and a half years after EM’s initial complaint to police, the London Police Service has charged Mike McLeod with sexual assault,” according to The Athletic. They went on to note McLeod “will be pleading not guilty and will vigorously defend the case.”

“None of the evidence has been presented, let alone tested in court,” they said.

Louis Stress issued a statement on behalf of Dube, noting that “he will plead not guilty and maintains his innocence.”

Megan Savard and Riaz Salani, acting on behalf of Hart, echoed the not-guilty pleas issued by the other hockey players.

“He is innocent and will provide a full response to this false allegation in the proper forum, a court of law,” they said, according to The Athletic.

Julianna Greenspan, representing Foote, said “Cal is innocent of the charge and will defend himself against this allegation to clear his name. What is most critical at this time is the presumption of innocence, and the right to a fair trial that everyone in Canada is entitled to.”

Each of the attorneys requested privacy on behalf of their clients and refused to issue further comments.

The alleged victim filed litigation against Hockey Canada in 2022 and claimed to have been assaulted by eight players on the night in question, according to The Athletic.

Hockey Canada and the woman settled their lawsuit in May 2022.

London Police and Hockey Canada reopened the investigations after the lawsuit, at which time the NHL also launched its own, independent review. (RELATED: Multiple NHL Players Take Indefinite Leaves Of Absence With Looming Sexual Assault Scandal: REPORT)

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly and the NHLPA declined to comment at this time.