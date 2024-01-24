Multiple NHL Players Take Indefinite Leaves Of Absence With Looming Sexual Assault Scandal: REPORT

Four NHL players have reportedly been granted indefinite leaves of absence from their teams in the wake of an alleged sexual assault scandal first reported by the Globe and Mail.

The four players are Michael McLeod and Carter Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames. The Flames announced they had granted Dube an “indefinite leave of absence” Sunday, citing mental health and claiming he is “under the care of professionals.”

The Flyers announced Hart’s requested leave Tuesday afternoon, citing “personal reasons.”

Per Philadelphia Flyers General Manager, Daniel Briere: “Carter Hart has requested and been granted an indefinite leave of absence citing personal reasons. The club will have no further comment at this time.” pic.twitter.com/jC1GyxcKWR — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 23, 2024

The Devils then announced Wednesday that McLeod and Foote would also be granted indefinite leaves.



The accusations stem from an alleged 2018 incident during the World Juniors at a hockey gala in London, Ontario, in Canada, according to Globe and Mail.

In March 2022 Hockey Canada settled a civil lawsuit with an unnamed woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight men, allegedly including five on the 2018 World Juniors team, in June 2018, according to Canadian news outlet The Sports Network.

Both London police and a law firm retained by Hockey Canada launched independent investigations a day after the incident allegedly occurred and subsequently closed them, according to Global News Canada. (RELATED: Tony Hrkac Saves Choking ‘Purplish’ Woman During Game)

But the investigations were reopened after the 2022 civil suit became public and now, London police have requested the five World Juniors players to surrender themselves to face charges, according to Globe and Mail. The five reportedly include the four aforementioned NHL players and a fifth former NHL player, Alex Formenton, who played for the Ottawa Senators from 2017-2022.

The London Police Service declined to comment further on the matter and have scheduled a press conference for Feb. 5, they told the Daily Caller.