‘Ricky Stanicky’ Is The Utterly Absurd Inside Joke You Will Want To Be In On

Finally, after years of waiting, the trailer for a seemingly unique bro-comedy dropped Saturday, and it looks like it could be a cult classic in-the-making.

Meet “Ricky Stanicky,” also known as “the man, the myth, the lie” created by three close friends (played by Zac Efron, Andrew Santino and Jermaine Fowler) to get them out of all sorts of trouble. After 20 years of leaning on the “nonexistent Ricky” as their go-to alibi for all things boy-dumb, the jig might be up.

“When their spouses and partners get suspicious and demand to finally meet the fabled Mr. Stanicky, the guilty trio decide to hire washed-up actor and raunchy celebrity impersonator “Rock Hard” Rod (John Cena) to bring him to life,” the description reads. But the trailer really brings all the chaos to life.

I feel like the world has been missing a really raunchy bro comedy for a while. Sure, “Dumb Money” just came out, and it was inspiring as heck … but sometimes you just want to sit back and watch boys do stupid stuff because boys are quite often stupid. (RELATED: Are We Crazy Or Is Zac Efron Bringing Us The Next Great Non-Woke War Movie? And It’s A True Story?!)

And it looks like “Ricky Stanicky” could scratch that itch.

So long as it’s not some vomitous woke garbage, there’s no way this movie won’t at least be entertaining — I mean, can you really go wrong with Efron, Santino and Fowler? I guess we’ll find out on March 7 when “Ricky Stanicky” drops on Prime Video.