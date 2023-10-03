Legendary Comedian Punk’d Taylor Swift With Help From Justin Bieber (VIDEO): FLASHBACK

Legendary comedian Andrew Santino recently reminded fans of that one time he “Punk’d” Taylor Swift with the help of pop star Justin Bieber.

In a clip from a September conversation with comedian Nikki Glaser that’s been shared across social media, the giant ginger comic told Glaser all about the stunt, even bringing in archival footage of the whole thing. It turns out that, back in 2012, Santino was a regular on the hit reality show “Punk’d.”

For Gen Z and younger millennials: “Punk’d” was a prank show hosted by Ashton Kutcher that targeted A-list celebrities with outrageous stunts. In this particular episode, Bieber came along to help Kutcher and Santino get Swift with one of the most creative pranks I’ve ever seen.

Bieber invited Swift over to this Malibu beach house the “Punk’d” team rented, under the guise of her hanging out and maybe writing some music. As they’re getting into it, Bieber asks Swift if she wants to see some cool Japanese fireworks. He tells her to press one of the buttons to make the fireworks go off. (RELATED: ‘30% Of The Crowd Just Pissed In Their Pants’: Country Legends Prank Knoxville Audience)

Then the firework hits a boat carrying a newlywed couple (with Santino himself playing the groom). Swift is left speechless and terrified as the couple flees for their lives … all because she doesn’t understand proper firework safety. Also, who sets off fireworks during the day? Dumbass!

If you’re a big Santino fan (I am), definitely check out his podcast with Bobby Lee. It’s totally addictive and extremely unhinged. And if you really love him, get tickets to see him live. I’ve seen him a boatload of times, and he gets better every single time.