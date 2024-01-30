‘Riverdale’ Actress Lili Reinhart Reveals Shocking Medical Condition

“Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart revealed her alopecia diagnosis on TikTok, Monday night.

The condition causes excessive hair loss. The 25-year-old star posted a video of herself undergoing red light therapy and told fans she “was just diagnosed with alopecia in the midst of a major depressive episode.” The famous actress posted a short caption alongside the video, which read, ” Red light therapy is my new best friend. #alopecia #mentalhealth.”

The famous actress has been open about her mental health battle and has been forthcoming with fans about her ongoing battle with anxiety and depression. This is the first time she has spoken about alopecia.

The video showed Reinhart sitting in a chair while undergoing the procedure. “I’m pushed beyond the limits of what a person should be pushed to endure,” she said.

Her voice was dubbed over by a man’s voice.

“Alopecia areata is a disease that happens when the immune system attacks hair follicles and causes hair loss,” according to the National Institute of Health (NIH). It usually affects the head and face, with the most common type being “patchy alopecia areata,” where a person develops “coin-sized” bald spots on the scalp or elsewhere, according to the NIH. But more severe cases can cause hair loss all over the body, the organization added.

Over 6.7 million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with alopecia, according to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation. There is no known cure at this time, and the medical profession has yet to fully understand the underlying causes, the NIH said.

It is believed that red light therapy could stimulate hair growth, according to a study published by The NIH’s National Library of Medicine.

Fans immediately rushed to the comment section on TikTok to show support for the star by sharing words of encouragement.

“Thank you for using your platform to bring awareness to this. I have alopecia and my health and depression make it worse. sending love ❤️,” one person wrote.

Another fan wrote in to say, “I’m so sorry you’re going through this! I’ve had alopecia for the last 2 years and know all too well how it feels. Hugs to you💜” (RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Her Silence And Addresses Will Smith’s Oscars Slap Head-On)

Reinhart is not the only famous person that is battling this condition. Jada Pinkett Smith has also candidly shared her struggles with alopecia.