Actress Lili Reinhart Turns 23 Years Old

Sept. 13 is Lili Reinhart’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her hottest looks.

Lili Reinhart is an American actress born in Cleveland, Ohio. Reinhart had always been invested in acting and her mother would drive her to New York for auditions as a teenager. She spent the early part of her career appearing in indie films and television shows. She has held roles in shows such as “Law And Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Surviving Jack.”

She moved to Los Angeles at the age of 18, but left the city due to depression. She returned home to Ohio and worked on her issues before returning to the city. (RELATED: ‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart Shuts Down Split Rumors With Cole Sprouse)

Shortly after Reinhart returned to the city, she landed the role of Betty Cooper on “Riverdale.” The show transformed her into a household name.

Through her success with “Riverdale,” Reinhart landed bigger movie roles including “Hustlers” and “Chemical Hearts.”

Reinhart is rumored to be dating “Riverdale” co-star Cole Sprouse.

Check out her photos below: