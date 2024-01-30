Fans Of ‘Stranger Things’ Can Actually Own Part Of The Byers’ Home

Fans of the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things” can now own a piece of the Byers’ home, and it’s quite an affordable opportunity.

Those who fork over an investment of just $100 will be able to purchase small shares of the Fayetteville, Georgia, home, which fans will immediately recognize. The residence was featured in external-facing shots of the Byers’ home and was the backdrop for the filming of several major scenes, according to TMZ. Shares are being offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Fans that invest in shares of this very special residence will also be treated to another perk. Aside from the obvious prestige that comes with owning a piece of Netflix and “Stranger Things” history, shareholders will also be able to cash in on the rental income the property generates on a quarterly basis, according to TMZ.

The house operates as a vacation rental and will be decorated using the funds generated by the shares. The owners of the home are planning a renovation process that will pay tribute to the original set up featured on screen and plan to pepper the property with 80s-inspired Easter eggs.

When all is said and done, fans will be able to book a short stay on the property, listen to vinyl records in Jonathan’s room and engage in a game of dungeons and dragons in the den. The six-acre property is also perfectly suited for BMX biking.

The home sold in 2022, after the buyer offered $300,000 cash above asking price. (RELATED: ‘Dune 2’ Popcorn Bucket Gets Ruthlessly Dragged For Resembling A Vagina)

Fans who are interested in buying shares are now picking up the tab for the renovations of the property, according to TMZ.