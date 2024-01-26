‘Dune 2’ Popcorn Bucket Gets Ruthlessly Dragged For Resembling A Vagina

Fans online have trolled a new “Dune 2” popcorn bucket because they think it looks like a vagina.

Rumors suggest the popcorn buckets will be made available to the public in conjunction with the March 2 theatrical release of “Dune 2,” but some fans are raising their eyebrows at this odd piece of movie memorabilia. Social media was quickly populated with relentless trolling of the buckets. Some fans created memes, and one social media user asked, “everyone keeps asking me if they can fuck the Dune 2 popcorn bucket.”

If you think this looks like a vagina, the heavily populated memes on social media suggest you’re not alone.

For the truth-seekers out there, the design is likely designed to resemble the mouth of one of the giant sand worms from the first movie — the ones Timothée Chalamet had to fight and escape from.

If these popcorn buckets ever see the light of day, the idea behind the original design was to have fans reach their hands into the “mouth” of the plastic worm in order to reach their popcorn. The problem is, we’ve already seen the crass interpretation of this design, and now it seems like a highly sexualized toy rather than a popcorn bucket.

The internet is having lots of laughs at the expense of this bizarre creation, so at the very least, the attention is — somewhat — on the upcoming film. (RELATED: ‘Something Is Buzzing In There’: Reality Star’s Vagina Sets Off Airport Security Detector)