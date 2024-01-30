Video Shows IDF Striking Rocket Launchers Used To Fire On Israel, IDF Says

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Tuesday that they had destroyed rocket launchers in Gaza that were used to fire missiles into Israel Monday.

"In response to the barrage of rockets fired at central Israel yesterday, IAF [Israeli Air Force] fighter jets struck the launchers used to fire the rockets, which were loaded with mortar shells," the IDF tweeted about this operation.

IDF operations continue in Gaza: In response to the barrage of rockets fired at central Israel yesterday, IAF fighter jets struck the launchers used to fire the rockets, which were loaded with mortar shells. 📍Khan Yunis

The tweet itself included a video of both the rocket barrage fired from the launchers Monday as well as the destruction of the site by the Israeli air force, according to the IDF.

The rocket “barrage of at least 11 projectiles” launched Monday on Tel Aviv, a major Israeli city, from southern Gaza was the first of its kind in two months, Emanuel Fabian, The Times of Israel’s military correspondent, tweeted.

The IDF says it struck the rocket launchers used by Hamas in an attack on Tel Aviv yesterday. The barrage of at least 11 projectiles was fired from southern Gaza, in the first attack on Tel Aviv in nearly two months. The IDF says several mortars were also being stored at the… pic.twitter.com/z9nopgxWQr — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) January 30, 2024

Israel’s Iron Dome shot down seven of the estimated eleven projectiles and the remainder landed in unpopulated areas in central Israel, The Times of Israel reported. The lack of frequent missile attacks on Israel has reportedly suggested that Hamas’s arsenal has been put under strain though not entirely used up.

Another strike by the air force that occurred close to the rocket launchers took out “a site used by Hamas’s anti-tank missile unit,” the IDF stated, Fabian added in his tweet.