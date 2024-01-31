Dead & Company Announces Return To Concert Stage At The Las Vegas Sphere

Dead & Company announced Wednesday they will return to the stage in spring with a 14-show residency at James Dolan’s Las Vegas Sphere.

The popular rock band announced their big news with a teaser video posted to Instagram and Twitter. The video clip featured the Sphere lit up in a myriad of tie-dye colors and featured the Stealie logo alongside the message. “In 2023, Dead & Company played their final tour,” they wrote to Twitter. “But there are other ways to make sure the music never stops. And it’s gonna be a ball.”

The Sphere, which reportedly cost $2.3 billion to construct, has been looking for a feature at to follow U2, when they conclude their 40-show run in March, according to The New York Post. Dead & Co seemed to rise to the occasion and have committed to performing live once again as part of this new venture.

A source close to the band confirmed the original band members, including Grateful Dead’s founding member, Bob Weir, and lead guitarist and solo star John Mayer will begin their residency at The Sphere in May, although that detail has not yet been confirmed by the band.

Dead & Company fans have flooded social media with excitement, upon learning that they will have one more chance to see them perform on a live stage, in spite of previous announcements that stated they had called it quits.

The band previously played a July concert at San Francisco’s Oracle Park that had been pegged as the final stop on their farewell tour.

The insider noted the band’s aging members were inclined to accept the offer of taking on a residency at the Sphere because it eliminated the requirement for travel, yet allowed them another opportunity to rock the stage, according to The New York Post. (RELATED: Christina Aguilera Postpones Las Vegas Residency)

Official residency dates have not yet been publicly revealed.