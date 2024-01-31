Man Allegedly Kills Father, Shows Decapitated Head In Video Rant Slamming Biden Admin, Authorities Said: REPORT

A man allegedly killed his father and showed his decapitated head in a video as he ranted about the Biden administration, authorities said.

Justin Mohn was charged with murder and abuse of a corpse Tuesday after Middletown Township police arrived at the scene following reports of a deceased male, Pennsylvania court documents and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office revealed, according to CNN. The victim’s wife told emergency dispatchers that she found her husband dead in the house’s bathroom, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement. Mohn allegedly fled the scene in his father’s car and was not present when police arrived, according to the outlet.

Man arrested after claiming severed head in YouTube video was his father – a federal worker – amid Biden administration rant. https://t.co/MFkDmUOssl — KVOA News 4 Tucson (@KVOA) January 31, 2024

Mohn, identified as the victim’s son, allegedly read a written statement about his frustration with the political climate of the United States and his father’s job as a federal employee in the video. The suspect then allegedly held up his father’s bloodied, severed head in a plastic bag at one point, footage appeared to show.

“America is rotting from the inside out as far left, woke mobs rampage our once prosperous cities,” Mohn said in the video, which accumulated 5,000 views before it was taken down by YouTube after circulating for hours. (RELATED: ‘Just Decorations For Fun’: Halloween Display Featuring Decapitated Jesus Outrages Community)

“YouTube has strict policies prohibiting graphic violence and violent extremism,” YouTube told CNN Wednesday. “The video was removed for violating our graphic violence policy and Justin Mohn’s channel was terminated in line with our violent extremism policies. Our teams are closely tracking to remove any re-uploads of the video.”

Mohn was taken into custody after fleeing more than 100 miles away from the scene to Fort Indiantown Gap, near a National Guard training base, the district attorney’s office said. The district attorney’s office will hold a news conference regarding the incident on Wednesday.