Video Shows Gazan Cursing Out Hamas, Asking Israel To Wipe Them Out. Are The Tides Turning?

A Gazan could be heard cursing out the leaders of Hamas in Hebrew during an exchange with Israel Defense Forces (IDF) captured on video that the State of Israel shared Wednesday on Twitter.

According to Israel, this man was on his way to Rafah when his outburst happened. (RELATED: Protester Doesn’t Seem To Know What His Sign Means)

A Palestinian in Gaza as he encounters Israeli forces on the way to Rafah: “We must take down the heads of Hamas! Don’t leave this place! This is all because of Sinwar and Haniyeh! They eat meat while we eat bullets!”#FreeGazaFromHamas pic.twitter.com/DnynxJiOGF — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) January 31, 2024

The video showed the Gazan venting his anger in Hebrew at the terrorist organization and apparently asking the IDF to not “leave this place” as he and others moved their belongings on a muddy road.

“We must take down the heads of Hamas. Don’t leave this place! People are stupid, and do not understand anything,” he said, according to the IDF’s translation. The Gazan then gestured to a cart with belongings and apparently asked the soldiers “what are we to do with all of this?”

“This is all because of Sinwar and Haniyeh. Haniyeh eats at restaurants in Turkey and Sinwar eats hidden underground. They eat meat while we eat bullets,” the angry Gazan shouted, according to the translation. He then apparently cursed Hamas.

Yahya Sinwar is the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip while Ismail Haniyeh is the head of Hamas’ political bureau abroad.

This man is not alone in expressing criticism of the terror organization. An IDF spokesman, Lt. Col. Avichay Andraee, circulated video of one protest on Jan. 24 of Gazans apparently demanding Hamas hand over its hostages to Israel. Another apparently more well attended protest in Khan Yunis called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sinwar to agree to a ceasefire. “Enough with war and enough with destruction,” the protesters reportedly said according to a translation provided by Kann News in Hebrew.

Video of another protest involving people chanting that they wanted peace, according to a translation, while holding empty water jugs was tweeted out by Andraee on Jan. 25.

״بدنا سلام بدنا سلام” سكان غزة يطالبون حماس التي وزعت عليهم الحلويات في السابع من أكتوبر بوقف الحرب التي فرضوها عليهم… مواصلة الحرب من قبل حماس تضر أولا وأخيرا بالغزيين أنفسهم. لو اكترثت حماس بالغزيين لكانت توقف الحرب وتعيد المختطفين الإسرائيليين قادة #دواعش_حماس وفي… pic.twitter.com/8K4ehnAy9e — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 25, 2024

Protests critical of Hamas are rare in the Gaza Strip as freedom of expression is not respected by Hamas and it is not known how widespread the discontent with Hamas is, The Jerusalem Post reported.