Biden Privately Calls Trump A ‘Sick F*ck’ And A ‘F*cking A**hole’: REPORT

President Joe Biden used obscene language to describe former President Donald Trump in private settings despite campaigning on civility, Politico reported on Thursday.

At least three people have heard Biden call Trump a “sick f—” in private settings, citing claims that Trump was cheering on the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol building, according to Politico. During his Jan. 6 speech near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, Biden reportedly almost used the term publicly, calling him “sick” before letting the sentence trail off to applause and laughter from the crowd. (RELATED: ‘Very Detailed Planning’: Fox Business Guest Suggests White House Coordinating With Fani Willis To Take Down Trump)

“Trump and his MAGA supporters not only embrace political violence, but they laugh about it,” Biden said during the speech. “At his rally, he jokes about an intruder, whipped up by the Big Trump Lie, taking a hammer to Paul Pelosi’s skull and echoing the very same words used on January 6th: ‘Where’s Nancy?’ And he thinks that’s funny. He laughed about it. What a sick —”

One person told Politico that Biden has called Trump a “f—ing asshole” in private as well.

Biden campaigned on restoring civility during the 2020 campaign, but since his inauguration he has attacked Trump and his supporters. In a September 2022 speech in Philadelphia, Biden claimed that they posed a “threat to democracy.” During the 2012 presidential campaign, Biden attacked then-Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, claiming he would put black people “back in chains.”

While Biden has accused Trump and his supporters of being threats to democracy, Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows of Maine disqualified Trump for the office of president of the United States on Dec. 28, citing the 14th Amendment’s “insurrection” clause and the Capitol riot. The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Trump was disqualified from appearing on the ballot in the 2024 election in a 4-3 decision on Dec. 19. The Supreme Court will hear Trump’s appeal of the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling on Feb. 8.

“You can’t have a contest — you can’t have a contest if you see politics as an all-out war instead of a peaceful way to resolve our differences,” Biden said during the speech in Valley Forge. “All-out war is what Trump wants.”

Trump and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.