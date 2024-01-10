‘Very Detailed Planning’: Fox Business Guest Suggests White House Coordinating With Fani Willis To Take Down Trump

A Fox Business contributor suggested on Wednesday that White House officials were coordinating with Fulton County prosecutors in their prosecution of former President Donald Trump, noting the man allegedly dating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had lengthy meetings with the officials.

Nathan Wade, a personal-injury lawyer, was hired by Willis as a special prosecutor to assist in the case against Trump and was paid over $600,000, according to a legal filing by attorneys for Michael Roman. WOR talk-radio host Mark Simone noted that Wade met twice with Biden administration officials prior to Trump’s indictment, with each meeting lasting eight hours. (RELATED: Trump Attorney Rips Fani Willis Over ‘Disturbing’ Sex Scandal, Payouts To ‘Boyfriend’)

WATCH:



“The Washington Post, New York Times will never investigate this,” Simone told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. “Two eight-hour meetings. There shouldn’t even be a briefing with the White House. But if it was just a briefing, that is an eight-minute phone call. Eight hours twice? That is detailed, detailed planning. Have you ever had an eight hour meeting about anything? That is very detailed planning.”

Willis secured a 13-count indictment that includes RICO charges in August against Trump and others, including former Republican Mayor Rudy Giuliani of New York City, over their efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election.

“We have the Georgia version of Peter Strzok and Lisa Page,” Fox News contributor Joe Concha said earlier, referring to two figures involved in the investigation of claims that Trump colluded with Russia during his 2016 campaign for the White House.

The FBI fired Strzok on Aug, 13, 2018, over texts to Page, who Strzok had an affair with, in which Strzok disparaged then-presidential candidate Donald Trump during the investigation.

