China Executes Couple Who Threw Two Young Kids Out Of High-Rise Apartment Window: REPORT

A father and his mistress in China have been executed as punishment for their alleged crimes, Fox News reported Thursday.

Zhang Bo and Ye Chengchen were executed after being convicted of the premeditated murder of Zhang’s two young children, according to Fox News. The incident unfolded in Chongqing in Nov. 2020 when Zhang threw his two-year-old daughter and one-year-old son out of a 15th-floor window of a residential building. The Supreme People’s Court of China, after a thorough review, found that the motive behind this act was the couple’s desire to remove the children, perceived as obstacles to their relationship.

Zhang insisted he had been sleeping when the tragic incident occurred, according to Mirror. He claimed to have been alerted by the commotion of people who had found the children on a grassy area below. Their actions resulted in the immediate death of the young girl, and the infant boy succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter, Mirror noted. Chen Meilin, the mother of the children, shared with the press that despite an arrangement where she and Zhang shared custody of their children—she with the daughter, and he with the son—Zhang had requested to take care of his daughter on the very day he ended both their lives.

Reports suggest that Ye, who became romantically involved with Zhang without initially knowing of his marital status, later played a sinister role in the tragedy, the outlet reported. She reportedly persuaded Zhang to commit the unthinkable under the guise that the children would hinder their future together. (RELATED: Two-Time Baby Killer Among Trans Prison Inmates Housed At CA Women’s Facility)

The gravity of their actions led to their sentencing in Dec. 2021 by the Chongqing No. 5 Intermediate People’s Court, which was followed by a series of appeals. However, the appeals did not sway the judicial outcome, and the execution was carried out, according to Fox News.

The method of execution was not disclosed, but the most commonly used method of execution in China is lethal injection, according to Mirror.