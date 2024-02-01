‘We Could Work Together’: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Flirts With Potentially Bringing Bill Belichick To Dallas

Man, I’d love to see the ‘Dallas Cowboys x Bill Belichick’ circus…

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, ultimately decided to hang it out with head coach Mike McCarthy — at least for the 2024 campaign. However, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have his eyes on another head coach, because he does.

When the Cowboys were thrashed, 48-32, in an NFC Wild Card shock-fest to the Green Bay Packers to eliminate them from the NFL Playoffs, questions were swirling McCarthy and Dallas regarding the future of the skipper. Yeah, they might have finished 12-5 (for the third season in a row) and won the NFC East championship, however, the expectations of winning the Super Bowl once again fell short. (RELATED: ‘We’ll See What Happens’: Bengals Executive Hints Tee Higgins Could Leave Cincinnati This Offseason)

Despite all the speculation, however, Jones decided to stick it out with McCarthy, at least for another year.

The move from the Cowboys happened while Belichick was a free agent — he currently still is. But passing on the six-time Super Bowl champion this year doesn’t mean Belichick won’t one day be the Dallas head coach.

“I know him personally, and I like him,” said Jones at the Senior Bowl, according to Yahoo Sports. “There’s no doubt in my mind we could work together. None. None.”

Jerry Jones isn’t ruling out hiring Bill Belichick. 👀 pic.twitter.com/aoJTdjjEKP — theScore (@theScore) January 31, 2024

One of the most intriguing things to ever happen in sports would certainly be Bill Belichick becoming the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys … could you imagine the drama?

*Queue the Terrell Owens popcorn GIF*