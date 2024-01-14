Could Bill Belichick Be Headed To Dallas? The Rumor Mill Is Chirpin’ Hard After Cowboys’ Epic Playoff Defeat

Well, the head coaching situation in Dallas just got interesting as hell…

The Dallas Cowboys were flat-out embarrassed Sunday in the NFC Wild Card Round, getting hammered in a 48-32 blowout defeat to the Green Bay Packers. And what happens when the ‘Boys get bounced from the playoffs?

People start surrounding the head coach with questions, and the current skipper Mike McCarthy is no exception.

If you ask the streets (reporters, blogger types, fans), you definitely get the vibe that McCarthy is going to get nixed after the disaster against the Pack, especially when you consider that names are already floating around for a potential replacement if Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones decided to pull the trigger on McCarthy. (RELATED: Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh Meeting With Los Angeles Chargers In First NFL Meeting: REPORT)

And one of the names happens to be legendary … former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

After compiling a 4-13 record, the six-time Super Bowl champion and Patriots organization decided to part ways, making the move after missing the postseason for consecutive years. But that doesn’t mean other teams aren’t interested in his services … enter Jerry Jones and his Dallas Cowboys.

According to a report from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Belichick has bonded a relationship with both Jerry Jones and his son Stephen, and it’s apparently so great that it could lead the iconic coach to be the next leader of the Cowboys.

Just a total meltdown. And a note here: Bill Belichick has, quietly in recent years, through doing football business and attending owners meetings, built a very solid relationship with both Jerry and Stephen Jones. Things might be getting pretty interesting here. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 14, 2024

