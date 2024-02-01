Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Leaving Mercedes For Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, widely regarded as the greatest driver in the history of Formula One racing, is leaving his longtime team Mercedes to join Ferrari, according to an ESPN report.

The shock move comes after Hamilton spent over a decade on team Mercedes, signing his first deal with the company in 2013.

His current deal runs through 2024, so his reported departure won’t take place until 2025, according to Front Office Sports.

Investing analyst Joe Pompliano said the news drove a stock bump for Ferrari, claiming the stock went up seven percent.

Lewis Hamilton had an incredible run at Mercedes. The Mercedes F1 team received about 25% of all TV time during its championship-winning seasons, and its valuation increased from $400 million to $2.7 billion. Now, Hamilton is signing with Ferrari & the stock is up 7% premarket. pic.twitter.com/8EFU40iRag — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 1, 2024

Hamilton had previously claimed he wouldn’t leave Mercedes, according to The Guardian, but clearly if the news sticks, he changed his mind. (RELATED: Las Vegas Sex Workers Offer Free Services To F1 Drivers Ahead Of Race Day)

Hamilton, F1‘s first, and to date only, black driver, is widely regarded as the best driver in the sport’s history. His seven Formula One Championships are the most all time, tied with Michael Schumacher.

His efforts in the sport have been so monumental that the British Racing Driver’s Club renamed the International Pit Straight at Silverstone the “Hamilton Straight.”

Now, with Ferrari, the 39-year-old has the chance to cement his legacy with his third team and break the all-time record for championships in a new uniform.