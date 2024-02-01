Sports

Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Leaving Mercedes For Ferrari

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Previews

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Robert McGreevy Contributor
Font Size:

Lewis Hamilton, widely regarded as the greatest driver in the history of Formula One racing, is leaving his longtime team Mercedes to join Ferrari, according to an ESPN report.

The shock move comes after Hamilton spent over a decade on team Mercedes, signing his first deal with the company in 2013.

His current deal runs through 2024, so his reported departure won’t take place until 2025, according to Front Office Sports.

Investing analyst Joe Pompliano said the news drove a stock bump for Ferrari, claiming the stock went up seven percent.

Hamilton had previously claimed he wouldn’t leave Mercedes, according to The Guardian, but clearly if the news sticks, he changed his mind. (RELATED: Las Vegas Sex Workers Offer Free Services To F1 Drivers Ahead Of Race Day)

Hamilton, F1‘s first, and to date only, black driver, is widely regarded as the best driver in the sport’s history. His seven Formula One Championships are the most all time, tied with Michael Schumacher.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 15: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes arrives in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 15: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes arrives in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

His efforts in the sport have been so monumental that the British Racing Driver’s Club renamed the International Pit Straight at Silverstone the “Hamilton Straight.”

Now, with Ferrari, the 39-year-old has the chance to cement his legacy with his third team and break the all-time record for championships in a new uniform.