Drake Ups His Giveaway Game With An Unbelievable Present During Concert

Drake gave away a $139,000 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon to an unsuspecting fan during his concert at the Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 7.

The artist played one of his final shows as part of the “It’s All a Blur” tour, and stunned fans by gifting generously when he took the stage. The video showed Drake calling up crew members to capture the giveaway on camera as another representative brought him a raffle drum full of ticket stubs. “So, this is what I’m going to do: I’m going to pick the winning ticket out of this drum right here,” Drake said. I want everybody to be super quiet. I want to hear the winner scream,” he said.

Drake gifts a Mercedes-Benz G550V G-Wagon tonight in Toronto. #IAABTour pic.twitter.com/85i3zPw48N — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) October 8, 2023

Drake teased the crowd by shuffling the tickets around repeatedly. He put his hand in the drum and shifted and shuffled the stubs while fans waited with bated breath.

He elongated the announcement and made it a point to ensure the ticket stub selected was randomly selected.

After digging around for a while he removed a ticket and the crowd cheered loudly.

Drake announced the winning ticket as being number “17482,” and scanned the crowd to see who the lucky person was.

He eventually spotted the excited fan in the upper section of the Scotiabank Arena.

Drake toyed with the crowd as he tried to see the fan way up in the seats.

“They got’em” They up topo? You better bring your ass down here,” he said.

“We’re going to send somebody up there to check that ticket,” Drake said. (RELATED: Drake Reveals Why He’s Stepping Away From Music For A While)

The famous artist didn’t specify the specific year or model of the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon that he raffled off, but the base cost of the base model is listed as $139,000, according to TMZ.

Drake’s big giveaway comes just days after he gifted a fan a Hermes Birkin bag worth five figures.