NBC Reporter Asks Lloyd Austin Point Blank Why He Shouldn’t Be Dismissed After Going MIA

NBC News’ Peter Alexander grilled Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday on why he shouldn’t be dismissed from his role after he hid his surgery from President Joe Biden, his colleagues and the American public.

Austin held his first press briefing Thursday after he was hospitalized for two weeks in January following complications from surgery. The public was only made aware of the situation through reporting. The Biden Administration was kept in the dark about Austin’s initial surgery, complications and the reason for his surgery.

Austin apologized for his lack of transparency before Alexander asked why he shouldn’t be removed from his position.

“You were hospitalized for days before you informed the White House or the Commander-in-Chief of your condition in your absence,” the NBC News reporter noted. “Anyone else within the military chain of command would have faced reprimand or even dismissal. Why shouldn’t that same standard apply to you, sir?” (RELATED: DOJ Announces Merrick Garland’s Surgery After Lloyd Austin Debacle)

“Well, let me just say — thanks for the question — that, that we didn’t get this right,” Austin said. “And as I said, I take full responsibility for the department’s actions in terms of why — on the second notification was not made to the White House, that information was available. I’m not sure, at this point, what exactly happened, but I think details will play out as the review is conducted.”

Tim W., a former Navy Seal of 22 years whose surname is being kept anonymous so he could speak freely told The Daily Caller that if a regular soldier did what Austin did — an “Unauthorized Absence” — they would receive a “range of punishments … from restriction, demotion, pay taken, loss of security clearances, brig, or even an ‘other than honorable’ discharge.”

Republican Florida Rep. Brian Mast, who served 12 years in the U.S. Army, told The Daily Caller that this would have been “absolutely unacceptable for any other rank-and-file member of the military at any level.”

Austin was taken to Walter Reed Hospital on Jan. 1 due to extreme pain, where he then spent several days in the ICU. Neither Austin nor the Pentagon informed the White House or Congress of Austin’s condition until several days into his hospital stay. Austin had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in early December, underwent a procedure on Dec. 22 and then developed a Urinary Tract Infection which led to his second hospitalization, a statement by Dr. John Maddox and Dr. Gregory Chestnut released by the Pentagon read.

Biden said he would not seek Austin’s resignation, a White House Official told The Daily Caller. The President also refused to accept any potential resignation from the Secretary of Defense following the debacle, a White House official informed Politico.