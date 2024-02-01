Squad Dems Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Cori Bush Vote Against Bill Banning Hamas Terrorists From US

Democratic Reps. Cori Bush of Missouri and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan voted against a bill Wednesday night that would ban Hamas terrorists involved in the October attack on Israel from being allowed to ever enter the U.S.

The two members of the far-left Democratic Party group in Congress called “the Squad” were the only two to vote against the bill, while Democratic Illinois Rep. Delia Ramirez voted present and six others did not vote. The bill is titled, “The No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act” and was introduced Dec. 7, 2023, by Republican California Rep. Tom McClintock. The vote was 422-2.

Tlaib defended her vote in a statement, calling it a “hateful anti-immigrant” bill. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Free Palestine!’: Congressman Max Miller Confirms Identity Of Dem Staffer Who Confronted Him Over Israel)

“Once again, my colleagues have chosen to waste our time inciting racism that puts our immigrant neighbors at risk and makes our communities less safe. These four bills have one common theme: dehumanizing our immigrant neighbors. These are racist, fear-mongering bills that do nothing to fix our outdated and inhumane immigration system. H.R. 6678 would violate fundamental due process protections by adding new grounds of exclusion and deportation based on mere allegations, not convictions, of Social Security fraud. No one should be separated from their communities and their family due to an unproven allegation,” Tlaib said in a statement. (RELATED: DOJ Conducting Criminal Probe Into Rep. Cori Bush)

Bush, who is being investigated by the Department of Justice (DOJ) after spending taxpayer money on private security for herself, has not yet released a statement on her vote. (RELATED: ‘Your Bills Are Racist’: Rep. Cori Bush Screams At House Republicans From House Floor In Heated Debate)

“Today, my two immigration bills the ‘Consequences for Social Security Fraud Act’ (HR 6678) and the ‘No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act’ (HR 6679) passed the House. I thank my colleagues for their support,” McClintock said in a statement after the vote.

In early November, more than 100 Congressional staffers held a vigil in front of the Capitol building, demanding that lawmakers push for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.