Taylor Swift Applies For New Trademark, Suggesting New Venture On The Horizon

Taylor Swift reportedly applied to trademark the name Taylor-Con, suggesting the star has a new venture in the works.

Swift filed for the new trademark under her company name and is asking for sole rights to the term “TAYLOR-CON,” but has not provided further details as to what this is regarding. Sources close to the situation suggested the name is affiliated with a Swiftie convention being organized by fans in Dallas in March, but the rumor has not yet been officially confirmed, according to TMZ.

Taylor Swift has filed a new trademark for: TAYLOR-CON The filing, made on January 27th, claims that Swift plans to launch a TAYLOR-CON event that will offer: 1. A meet-up for fans 2. Educational programs and workshops around music and entertainment#TaylorSwift #Swifties pic.twitter.com/FYnL3x9Xc8 — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) February 1, 2024

If the trademark is indeed affiliated with the convention, Swift likely wanted to trademark the phrase, knowing that it would be circulating widely on social media.

Although the exact nature and intention of the trademark remain unconfirmed, the way that Swift wants to utilize the new licensing is far more clear. The trademark application indicated that a wide variety of items with “TAYLOR-CON” branding would fall under Swift’s official umbrella, according to the outlet. This suggests the famous singer is preparing to sell branded merchandise bearing that licensed name.

The application reportedly covered a wide range of items that would be branded and available for sale, including but not limited to, fitted protective covers for mobile telephones, handheld computers, tablet computers, portable computers and portable music players. It also reportedly covered stands adapted for mobile telephones, handheld computers, tablet computers, electronic book readers, portable computers and portable music players, as well as grips suitable for all those devices.

It also reportedly embraced, “earphone accessories, namely, earphone cushions, earphone pads, earphone cases, and earphone extension cords,” as well as disc and vinyl storage containers, sunglasses, cases for sunglasses, lanyards for sunglasses, refrigerator magnets, turntable slipmats and so much more.

Guitar picks, jewelry, clothing, coffee cups, journals and clothing/accessories were also included in the document that was filed.

The famous singer has not made mention of the new venture on social media as of yet.